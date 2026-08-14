Barcelona Target Rodri with Final €70M Transfer Offer
Barcelona remain confident of signing Rodri from Manchester City despite seeing two bids rejected. Their first offer, valued between €45 million and €50 million, was turned down, while a second proposal worth around €60 million also failed to meet City's demands.
For the latest update, Barcelona remain confident about completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri despite having two previous offers rejected. According to Nil Sola, City have made it clear that an offer of €60 million alone would not be enough to convince them to sell the Spanish star. Barcelona’s first proposal was reportedly worth between €45 million and €50 million, but Manchester City rejected it because it fell below their valuation.
The Catalan club then returned with an improved offer of around €60 million, which was also turned down. City are now seeking a package worth approximately €70 million for Rodri. Barcelona believe they can reach that figure through a structure involving €60 million in guaranteed fees and another €10 million in performance related add ons. The club is preparing what could be its third and final proposal for the midfielder.
Despite the rejection of their first two bids, Barcelona remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached. Their strategy is to meet City’s €70 million valuation without increasing the guaranteed payment beyond €60 million. Rodri’s potential move to Barcelona therefore remains a major priority, with both clubs reportedly hopeful of finding a compromise.