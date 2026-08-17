He was also shown a yellow card in the 59th minute, although he contributed an assist for Miami's only goal. Nashville opened the scoring through Andy Najar in the 17th minute before Telasco Segovia equalized for Miami in first half stoppage time following Messi's assist. Hany Mukhtar restored Nashville's lead in the 49th minute, while Sam Surridge made it 3-1 before Mukhtar scored again in the 63rd minute. Messi later struck both posts during second half stoppage time but could not reduce the deficit.