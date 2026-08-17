Messi Misses Penalty as Nashville Dominate Inter Miami 4-1
Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Nashville in a top of the table MLS clash. Andy Najar opened the scoring before Telasco Segovia equalized with Messi’s assist. Hany Mukhtar scored twice, while Sam Surridge added another.
Messi was booked and later hit both posts as Nashville extended its unbeaten home run. As the top of the MLS table saw a major clash, Lionel Messi endured a difficult outing as Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Nashville on Saturday. Messi had a chance to put Miami level from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, but his weak effort was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake.
He was also shown a yellow card in the 59th minute, although he contributed an assist for Miami's only goal. Nashville opened the scoring through Andy Najar in the 17th minute before Telasco Segovia equalized for Miami in first half stoppage time following Messi's assist. Hany Mukhtar restored Nashville's lead in the 49th minute, while Sam Surridge made it 3-1 before Mukhtar scored again in the 63rd minute. Messi later struck both posts during second half stoppage time but could not reduce the deficit.
The defeat ended Miami's seven match unbeaten MLS run and their strong away record of 8 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. Nashville remained unbeaten at home and moved to 43 points with a 13 win, 2 loss and 4 draw record, while Miami stayed second on 38 points. Nashville had also eliminated Miami from the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year.