Paulo Dybala Ruled Out of Lionel Messi’s Argentina Farewell.

Lionel Messi’s Farewell Takes a Surprise Turn as Dybala Is Blocked From Argentina Trip
Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will miss Lionel Messi’s final Argentina match against Benin on October 6. AS Roma decided not to release the 32-year-old Dybala and 28-year-old Molina because of the long journey and their busy club schedule.
Roma will face Como on October 11 before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League three days later.
For the farewell match of Lionel Messi with Argentina, Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not be available after AS Roma decided not to release the 2 players for the international fixture against Benin on October 6. The match is expected to mark Messi’s final appearance for Argentina. Dybala, 32, has made 6 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season, while Molina, 28, has featured 5 times.
Both players were part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad alongside Messi and had been expected to join the national team for the special occasion. Roma explained that the decision was made for sporting and logistical reasons. The club is concerned about the long intercontinental journey to Buenos Aires and the limited recovery time before important fixtures. Roma are scheduled to travel to Como on October 11 before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 14.
With those matches coming soon after the international break, the Italian club opted to keep both players in Italy. Dybala had reportedly been invited by Messi to attend the farewell, making his absence a notable setback for the occasion. Molina will also miss the Argentina-Benin friendly, leaving Messi without 2 of his former World Cup-winning teammates for the match.