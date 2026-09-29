The 26-year-old explained that whenever Ronaldo is one goal away from reaching 1,000, he will look to find him whenever he gets the ball. Felix believes the goal would become part of football history and said being involved would be a special experience. Felix enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Al-Nassr, scoring 20 goals and supplying 13 assists. His performances helped the Saudi club win the Saudi Pro League title after a seven-year wait.