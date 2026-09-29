Joao Felix Has One Special Plan for Ronaldo’s Historic 1,000th Goal
Joao Felix has revealed he wants to assist Cristiano Ronaldo for his historic 1,000th career goal. Ronaldo currently has 979 goals for club and country after scoring for Al-Nassr against Abha. Felix, who plays alongside him for Al-Nassr and Portugal, said he will look for Ronaldo whenever.
In the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals, Joao Felix has revealed that he would love to play a part in the historic moment. Ronaldo, 41, currently has 979 goals for club and country after scoring for Al-Nassr against Abha earlier this month. Felix, who plays alongside Ronaldo for both Al-Nassr and Portugal, said he has already thought about providing the assist for the milestone goal.
The 26-year-old explained that whenever Ronaldo is one goal away from reaching 1,000, he will look to find him whenever he gets the ball. Felix believes the goal would become part of football history and said being involved would be a special experience. Felix enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Al-Nassr, scoring 20 goals and supplying 13 assists. His performances helped the Saudi club win the Saudi Pro League title after a seven-year wait.
He was also named the league’s player of the season. Felix said winning the league was particularly meaningful because he helped Ronaldo secure a trophy he had been pursuing since joining Al-Nassr. He also acknowledged that Ronaldo’s time at the club will not last forever, making their current period together even more significant.