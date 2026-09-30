Lionel Messi Could Shock Football World With Early Retirement Decision
Lionel Messi could retire from professional football at the end of 2026 despite having an Inter Miami contract until 2028. A report from Footy Headlines claims the 39-year-old is considering the decision, though there is no official confirmation.
Messi recently ended his Argentina career after the 2026 World Cup, with family circumstances reportedly influencing his future plans.
For the latest report, Lionel Messi could potentially end his professional football career at the end of 2026, despite having a contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2027-28 MLS season. The claim comes from Footy Headlines, which cited an anonymous source, but the report has not been officially confirmed by Messi, Inter Miami or another authoritative source.
The 39-year-old has already decided to step away from international football following the 2026 World Cup. Messi is expected to play his final Argentina match against Benin on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The report also links his possible decision to the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8. Family circumstances and the completion of his major international ambitions have been mentioned as part of the wider context, although Messi has not announced a retirement from club football.
Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 and remains an important figure for the club. His career includes 8 Ballon d’Or awards, Champions League titles, domestic trophies in Spain and France, the 2022 World Cup and multiple Copa America triumphs. If the report proves accurate, he would end a professional career spanning more than 2 decades.