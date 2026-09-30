The 39-year-old has already decided to step away from international football following the 2026 World Cup. Messi is expected to play his final Argentina match against Benin on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The report also links his possible decision to the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8. Family circumstances and the completion of his major international ambitions have been mentioned as part of the wider context, although Messi has not announced a retirement from club football.