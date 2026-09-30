He has also claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his 3 seasons. Kane’s current Bayern contract is due to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation over his future. However, reports suggest that a new agreement could keep him at Bayern until 2029. A proposed clause could also allow a future Premier League return, with Tottenham reportedly set to have matching rights on any offer from an English club. Kane, 33, has also discussed his longer-term plans.