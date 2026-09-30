Harry Kane’s Stunning Career Twist After Bayern Contract Reveal Will Shock Fans
Harry Kane is reportedly close to extending his Bayern Munich contract after scoring 152 goals in 154 appearances. The new deal could run until 2029 and may include a clause allowing a future Premier League return.
Kane also revealed plans to potentially move to MLS before exploring an NFL career as a specialist kicker.
For the latest update, Harry Kane is reportedly close to extending his stay at Bayern Munich, with only a few details left to finalise. The England captain joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 for a reported £100 million and has since enjoyed a highly productive spell in Germany. Kane has scored 152 goals in 154 appearances for Bayern and helped the club win 2 Bundesliga titles.
He has also claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his 3 seasons. Kane’s current Bayern contract is due to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation over his future. However, reports suggest that a new agreement could keep him at Bayern until 2029. A proposed clause could also allow a future Premier League return, with Tottenham reportedly set to have matching rights on any offer from an English club. Kane, 33, has also discussed his longer-term plans.
He has suggested that a move to Major League Soccer could eventually be followed by an attempt to enter the NFL as a specialist kicker. He has pointed to Brandon Aubrey as an example of a footballer who successfully switched sports. Kane also remains focused on the Ballon d’Or after scoring 73 goals for club and country last season. He said winning the award would be an incredible achievement.