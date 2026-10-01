Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Portugal Training Ahead of Denmark Clash.

As the Portugal squad prepares for its Nations League clash against Denmark, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from team training has raised questions about his availability. The 41-year-old forward has not trained with the group since Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday and has instead completed gym sessions, according to the Portuguese Football Federation. Ronaldo was an unused substitute against Norway after starting Portugal’s previous match, a 1-0 win over Wales, where he played 67 minutes.