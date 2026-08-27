Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim remains the only recognised centre forward, although he impressed during pre-season and is yet to make his competitive debut. Flick has already shown his willingness to adjust, using Raphinha through the middle in Barcelona’s 5-0 league victory over Elche on Sunday. Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Gordon and Adeyemi can also play centrally if needed. Barcelona remains interested in Alvarez, who is 26, but Atletico has shown little willingness to sell.