Barcelona Ready to Abandon Julian Alvarez Chase? Flick Reveals Surprising Plan
Barcelona could stop searching for a new striker if Atletico Madrid refuses to sell Julian Alvarez. Hansi Flick is satisfied with the squad after adding Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, while Hamza Abdelkarim remains the only recognised centre forward.
Flick says other attackers can fill the role. Rodri is also set to join the squad against Athletic Bilbao.
For the summer transfer window, Barcelona could decide against signing another striker if Atletico Madrid continues to refuse a deal for Julian Alvarez. Coach Hansi Flick said the club is satisfied with its transfer business and believes the current squad has enough attacking quality to handle different situations. Barcelona lost Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres during the summer but brought in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.
Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim remains the only recognised centre forward, although he impressed during pre-season and is yet to make his competitive debut. Flick has already shown his willingness to adjust, using Raphinha through the middle in Barcelona’s 5-0 league victory over Elche on Sunday. Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Gordon and Adeyemi can also play centrally if needed. Barcelona remains interested in Alvarez, who is 26, but Atletico has shown little willingness to sell.
The Argentina international missed Wednesday’s training because of illness, adding further uncertainty around his situation. Meanwhile, Rodri is set to feature in Barcelona’s squad against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Flick confirmed that the former Manchester City midfielder could come off the bench. The coach is particularly excited about Rodri partnering Pedri, believing their combination can give Barcelona greater control in midfield.