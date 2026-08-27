In the opening half, Cristiano Ronaldo made his first start since Portugal’s round of 16 World Cup defeat to Spain, but his return ended earlier than expected. Ange Postecoglou replaced the 41 year old at half time as Al Nassr searched for a way back after falling 2-0 behind against Al Ettifaq. The situation became difficult for Al Nassr as goalkeeper Bento was sent off in the 12th minute for stopping a goalscoring opportunity outside the box.