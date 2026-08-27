Ronaldo Left Furious After Shock Half Time Substitution as 10 Man Al Nassr Stun Al Ettifaq 3-2
Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted at half time as Al Nassr recovered from 2-0 down to beat Al Ettifaq 3-2 in added time. Al Nassr were reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper Bento was sent off in the 12th minute.
Sadio Mane scored twice, including the 91st minute winner, while Abdulelah Al Amri also scored. Ronaldo was unhappy with the decision.
In the opening half, Cristiano Ronaldo made his first start since Portugal’s round of 16 World Cup defeat to Spain, but his return ended earlier than expected. Ange Postecoglou replaced the 41 year old at half time as Al Nassr searched for a way back after falling 2-0 behind against Al Ettifaq. The situation became difficult for Al Nassr as goalkeeper Bento was sent off in the 12th minute for stopping a goalscoring opportunity outside the box.
His replacement, Abdulrahman Al Otaibi, was then involved in both goals that gave Al Ettifaq control before the break. Ronaldo appeared frustrated by the decision to take him off, spreading his arms in disbelief as he left the field. Postecoglou later explained that Ronaldo had not played for some time and that he wanted to change the team’s approach. The move worked brilliantly.
Sadio Mane scored twice, including the 91st minute winner, while Abdulelah Al Amri also found the net as 10 man Al Nassr produced a remarkable 3-2 comeback. Postecoglou praised his players for showing courage in difficult conditions, particularly the intense humidity and numerical disadvantage. Al Nassr now sit top of the Saudi Pro League after 3 games, with the manager also able to call on Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman.