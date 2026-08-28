Arsenals Champions League Draw Just Got Brutal With Real Madrid and Bayern Waiting
Arsenal face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League league phase. Mikel Arteta’s side will host Real Madrid and Dortmund while travelling to Bayern. They also meet Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Slavia Prague and debutants Sabah.
Arsenal won all eight league phase games last season and will aim to repeat that strong run.
In the Champions League league phase, Arsenal have been handed a demanding set of fixtures as they look to repeat last season’s perfect start. The Gunners will host Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, while Bayern Munich await them away from home. Arsenal won all of their league phase matches last season, but this campaign brings three major European tests.
Mikel Arteta’s side will also meet Real Betis away in Seville, having lost to them during pre-season when Arsenal did not have their full squad available. The remaining fixtures appear more manageable, with Arsenal expected to enter them as favourites. At home, Arsenal will face Lille and Champions League newcomers Sabah. Their away schedule also includes a trip to Napoli and another visit to Slavia Prague.
The draw gives Arsenal a demanding mixture of established European giants, experienced Champions League sides and less familiar opposition. With Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all on the schedule, Arsenal will need to maintain the level that produced a 100% league phase record last season. The fixtures could provide an early measure of whether Arteta’s team can challenge strongly again in Europe.