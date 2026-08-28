David Villa Reveals What Made Barcelona’s 2010/11 Team So Special
David Villa has looked back fondly on Barcelona’s 2010/11 season, calling it one of the most beautiful periods of his career. He praised a generation filled with players who later won the World Cup and highlighted Lionel Messi’s presence as a major reason behind their strength.
Under Pep Guardiola, Barcelona won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
In the 2010-2011 season, David Villa experienced one of the most memorable periods of his career at Barcelona. The Spanish forward praised that squad for its exceptional quality, highlighting how several players were also part of Spain’s World Cup winning team. Villa said the group was special and pointed to Lionel Messi as another major reason behind Barcelona’s strength during that era.
Under manager Pep Guardiola, Barcelona enjoyed a remarkable campaign in 2010-2011. The Catalan side won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, underlining the team’s dominance in Spain and Europe. Villa was part of an attack that benefited from Messi’s outstanding form, while the squad also featured a strong group of Spanish internationals.
Villa’s comments reflect the quality of a Barcelona team that combined world class talent with a winning mentality. For him, playing alongside such a generation made the 2010-2011 campaign particularly memorable. His reference to Messi also shows the Argentine’s importance to the side, with the forward operating at the peak of his powers during one of Barcelona’s finest periods.