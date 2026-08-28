Harry Kane Picks Champions League Favourite and Bayern Munich Fans May Not Like It
Harry Kane has identified PSG as the top favourites for the Champions League after their back to back triumphs. The Bayern Munich striker also named Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the major contenders.
Kane stressed that Bayern are only at the beginning of their campaign and must maintain their focus throughout the long road ahead.
As the Champions League campaign begins, Harry Kane has identified Paris Saint Germain as the leading contender for the trophy. The Bayern Munich striker pointed to PSG’s recent dominance after winning the competition 2 years in a row. Kane also named Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the teams capable of challenging for European football’s biggest prize.
He stressed that Bayern still have a long journey ahead and cannot afford to focus too far into the future. The German side reached the semifinals last season but failed to reach the final. With the new campaign now underway, Kane believes the club must take things step by step while keeping the Champions League as one of its main targets. His comments also highlight the respect PSG have earned after their recent success.
Bayern will be hoping to improve on last season’s semifinal finish and go all the way this time. For Kane, lifting the Champions League would be a major achievement, especially given that he is yet to win the competition during his career. The striker’s message is clear: PSG remain the benchmark, but several European giants are ready to challenge them.