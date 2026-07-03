Spain Cruise Past Austria 3-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16
Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a dominant 3 -0 victory over Austria. Mikel Oyarzabal starred with 2 goals, while Pedro Porro scored his first senior international goal.
Luis de la Fuente's side controlled the match throughout, ending Austria's first World Cup knockout appearance in 44 years with an impressive all round display.
After the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, Spain produced a commanding display to defeat Austria 3-0 and book their place in the Round of 16. The victory also marked Spain's first World Cup knockout win since lifting the trophy in 2010, while Austria's first appearance in a World Cup knockout match in 44 years ended in disappointment. Spain controlled possession from the opening whistle and repeatedly tested goalkeeper Alexander Schlager before finally breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute.
Mikel Oyarzabal finished from close range after an excellent cross from Marc Cucurella to give his side a deserved 1 0 lead before halftime. Austria struggled to create clear chances despite efforts from Marcel Sabitzer and Michael Gregoritsch. The second half followed a similar pattern as Spain continued to dominate. Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 66th minute with his first senior international goal, heading home from an Alex Baena delivery.
Austria introduced Marko Arnautovic and Sasa Kalajdzic in an attempt to change the game, but Spain remained in complete control. Oyarzabal wrapped up the victory in the 89th minute, scoring his second goal after another assist from Cucurella. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Pedri all impressed in attack, while Spain's defence comfortably kept Austria scoreless. The convincing 3-0 win sent Spain into the last 16 with confidence and extended Oyarzabal's excellent goalscoring form.
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