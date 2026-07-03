Spain Cruise Past Austria 3-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup Last 16

Austria introduced Marko Arnautovic and Sasa Kalajdzic in an attempt to change the game, but Spain remained in complete control. Oyarzabal wrapped up the victory in the 89th minute, scoring his second goal after another assist from Cucurella. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Pedri all impressed in attack, while Spain's defence comfortably kept Austria scoreless. The convincing 3-0 win sent Spain into the last 16 with confidence and extended Oyarzabal's excellent goalscoring form.