Harry Kane Accepts Tuchels Criticism Ahead of Englands World Cup Semi Final
England captain Harry Kane backed Thomas Tuchel's tough assessment after the 2-1 quarter final win over Norway, saying the manager is pushing the team to reach a higher level.
England have reached the semi finals in four of their last five major tournaments and will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina. Kane stressed the squad must improve to finally win a major trophy.
In the build up to England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final against Argentina, captain Harry Kane backed Thomas Tuchel’s strong criticism of the team’s recent displays, saying the manager is pushing the squad to reach a higher level. Despite England’s 2-1 quarter final win over Norway, Tuchel described the performance as slow, sloppy and filled with technical mistakes.
Jude Bellingham scored both goals against Norway but suggested Tuchel may not fully understand how difficult it was to play in the hot conditions against quality opponents such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Kane, however, said the England squad understands the manager’s expectations and believes there is still room for improvement before facing Lionel Messi and the defending champions. England have reached the semi finals in four of their last five major tournaments but are still searching for their first major trophy since 1966.
Kane admitted winning the title is the missing piece after several deep tournament runs. He also praised the impact of substitutes, especially Djed Spence, highlighting the importance of the full squad as fatigue and injuries increase. England now have three days to recover and prepare for a huge semi-final against Argentina, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.