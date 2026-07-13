Harry Kane Accepts Tuchels Criticism Ahead of Englands World Cup Semi Final

Jude Bellingham scored both goals against Norway but suggested Tuchel may not fully understand how difficult it was to play in the hot conditions against quality opponents such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Kane, however, said the England squad understands the manager’s expectations and believes there is still room for improvement before facing Lionel Messi and the defending champions. England have reached the semi finals in four of their last five major tournaments but are still searching for their first major trophy since 1966.