Thomas Tuchel News

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Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Thomas Tuchel Leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Again from England Squad

Thomas Tuchel Leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Again from England Squad

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Liverpool Faces English Player Void in the England Premier League

Liverpool Faces English Player Void in the England Premier League

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Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

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Tuchel Hails Elliot Anderson as Premier Leagues Best Midfielder

Tuchel Hails Elliot Anderson as Premier Leagues Best Midfielder

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Thomas Tuchel Praises Rashford Amid Barcelona Loan

Thomas Tuchel Praises Rashford Amid Barcelona Loan

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Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane Ahead of Serbia Clash

Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane Ahead of Serbia Clash

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Harry Kane’s Body Language Raises Concerns Despite Stellar Record Under Tuchel

Harry Kane’s Body Language Raises Concerns Despite Stellar Record Under Tuchel

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Tuchel Faces Challenge in Strengthening England Attack Without Kane

Tuchel Faces Challenge in Strengthening England Attack Without Kane

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England Premier League Stars Overlooked in Thomas Tuchel Squad

England Premier League Stars Overlooked in Thomas Tuchel Squad

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Harry Kane Eyes England Caps Record with No Plans to Retire

Harry Kane Eyes England Caps Record with No Plans to Retire

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Harry Kane Praises Tuchel’s Strong Start as England Coach

Harry Kane Praises Tuchel’s Strong Start as England Coach

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Harry Kane Feels Undervalued Despite Record-Breaking Feats

Harry Kane Feels Undervalued Despite Record-Breaking Feats

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Harry Kane Leads as Henderson Returns to Boost England’s Leadership

Harry Kane Leads as Henderson Returns to Boost England’s Leadership

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Marcus Rashford Earns England Recall Under Thomas Tuchel

Marcus Rashford Earns England Recall Under Thomas Tuchel

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Harry Kane to Stay as England Captain, Tuchel Announces

Harry Kane to Stay as England Captain, Tuchel Announces

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Haven’t made decision yet on my future as it’s time for me to take break, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Haven’t made decision yet on my future as it’s time for me to take break, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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Had great time with Thomas Tuchel and appreciated what he does for us, admits Jorginho

Had great time with Thomas Tuchel and appreciated what he does for us, admits Jorginho

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Style of play don't make you win games and you can't use time as excuse, asserts Graham Potter

Style of play don't make you win games and you can't use time as excuse, asserts Graham Potter

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Chelsea confirm that they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea confirm that they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel

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We are team that will reflect on what we do and what we can improve, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta

We are team that will reflect on what we do and what we can improve, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta

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Chelsea confirm that they have signed Wesley Fofana for reported £75 million fee

Chelsea confirm that they have signed Wesley Fofana for reported £75 million fee

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Chelsea confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Chelsea confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed for Bayer Leverkusen on loan

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There are talks over new contract but I think it’s best if I focus on my team, claims Thomas Tuchel

There are talks over new contract but I think it’s best if I focus on my team, claims Thomas Tuchel

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Our focus is on what we have but not what we could have, confesses Thomas Tuchel

Our focus is on what we have but not what we could have, confesses Thomas Tuchel

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It depends on what Callum Hudson-Odoi wants and how bad he wants it, asserts Thomas Tuchel

It depends on what Callum Hudson-Odoi wants and how bad he wants it, asserts Thomas Tuchel

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Seems like Tottenham are bit ahead of us at this moment, claims Thomas Tuchel

Seems like Tottenham are bit ahead of us at this moment, claims Thomas Tuchel

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Reports | Chelsea keen on bringing in three new players before window closes

Reports | Chelsea keen on bringing in three new players before window closes

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  • football