Argentina Stun England with Late Fightback to Reach World Cup Final
Argentina produced a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal to book a place in the final against Spain. Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, but Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th. Lautaro Martinez headed in the stoppage time winner.
In the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final, Argentina produced a dramatic late comeback to beat England 2-1 and book a place in their second successive World Cup final, where they will face Spain. England looked on course for victory after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute. The move started with Morgan Rodgers, whose pass allowed Gordon to finish from close range.
Argentina struggled to break down England's defence for much of the second half despite enjoying more possession and creating pressure. Lionel Messi remained the driving force, constantly looking for openings and delivering dangerous passes. His influence finally paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez fired in a powerful long range strike to level the score. With the match heading towards extra time, Argentina found one final breakthrough in stoppage time.
Messi delivered another precise cross into the box and Lautaro Martinez rose above the defenders to head home the winning goal in the 90+2 minute. The first half had ended goalless, with England creating the better chances through their pace while Argentina relied on patient build up play. Messi finished with two assists as Argentina completed a memorable turnaround and kept their title defence alive with another place in the World Cup final against Spain.