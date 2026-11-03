Ronaldo was also rested last week when UAE side Al-Wasl refused to travel to Riyadh for their scheduled Champions League fixture, forcing its postponement. Al Nassr's previous home match in October was delayed by an hour following reports of missile attacks involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These developments have raised concerns about the impact of regional security issues on Asian football competitions. Al Nassr have struggled in the tournament and currently sit ninth in the western zone standings among 32 teams.