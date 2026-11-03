Security Fears Keep Ronaldo Out as Al Nassr Face Crucial Asian Test
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor on Monday amid security concerns and heavy travel demands. Coach Ange Postecoglou also left out Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan, citing workload.
As the security situation across the Middle East continues to raise concerns, Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Al Nassr's squad for their AFC Champions League clash against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in Tashkent. The Portuguese forward will miss Monday's fixture, with head coach Ange Postecoglou also leaving out Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan. Postecoglou explained that their absence was linked to a demanding schedule, frequent travel and the pressure of matches.
Ronaldo was also rested last week when UAE side Al-Wasl refused to travel to Riyadh for their scheduled Champions League fixture, forcing its postponement. Al Nassr's previous home match in October was delayed by an hour following reports of missile attacks involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These developments have raised concerns about the impact of regional security issues on Asian football competitions. Al Nassr have struggled in the tournament and currently sit ninth in the western zone standings among 32 teams.
Only the top eight qualify for the knockout stage, leaving the Saudi club needing improved results. Despite the difficult start, Postecoglou believes the team is progressing. Ronaldo recently scored a hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League, taking his career tally to 985 goals for club and country. He is now moving closer to his target of 1,000 career goals.