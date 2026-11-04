He became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, following an outstanding season in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, Kane mentioned Kohli alongside former England captain David Beckham and American football legend Tom Brady as athletes he deeply admires. He also expressed gratitude towards his close friend and singer Ed Sheeran for reaching out after his achievement.