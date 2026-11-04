Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Revelation: Why Virat Kohli Stands Alongside Beckham and Tom Brady!
Harry Kane has named Virat Kohli among the sporting legends whose congratulatory messages he greatly appreciated after winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or on October 26.
The England and Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals in 65 appearances last season and became the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001. Kohli had congratulated him on social media, praising his dedication and resilience.
For the England captain Harry Kane, winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or was made even more special by receiving congratulatory messages from sporting legends, including India’s Virat Kohli. Kane, who claimed the award on October 26, defeated Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal to secure football’s highest individual honour.
He became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, following an outstanding season in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, Kane mentioned Kohli alongside former England captain David Beckham and American football legend Tom Brady as athletes he deeply admires. He also expressed gratitude towards his close friend and singer Ed Sheeran for reaching out after his achievement.
Kohli had congratulated Kane on social media, praising his dedication and resilience. Kane’s mention of the Indian batting star generated considerable excitement among Indian cricket fans, with many celebrating his recognition alongside internationally renowned sporting figures. Fans described Kohli as a global sporting icon whose influence extends beyond cricket. Meanwhile, Kohli is part of India's ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand.