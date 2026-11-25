As the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire football fans worldwide, the first-ever CR7 Museum in mainland China opened its doors in Shanghai on November 21. Located inside the Shanghai No. 1 shopping centre, the attraction covers approximately 3,000 square metres and celebrates the Portuguese superstar's remarkable football journey. A major attraction outside the museum is a seven-metre-tall statue of Ronaldo performing his iconic 'Siu' celebration, reportedly the tallest full-body statue of the footballer in the world.