Ronaldo Makes History in China! 7-Metre Statue and Rare Career Memorabilia Steal the Show at New CR7 Museum
Cristiano Ronaldo's first-ever CR7 Museum opened in Shanghai on November 21, covering nearly 3,000 square metres. The attraction features a seven-metre statue, over 50 career memorabilia items, including his 2008 Ballon d'Or and European Championship trophy.
Visitors can explore his football journey and attempt a goalkeeping challenge inspired by his iconic 2018 Juventus overhead kick.
As the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire football fans worldwide, the first-ever CR7 Museum in mainland China opened its doors in Shanghai on November 21. Located inside the Shanghai No. 1 shopping centre, the attraction covers approximately 3,000 square metres and celebrates the Portuguese superstar's remarkable football journey. A major attraction outside the museum is a seven-metre-tall statue of Ronaldo performing his iconic 'Siu' celebration, reportedly the tallest full-body statue of the footballer in the world.
Inside, visitors can explore his journey from childhood in Madeira to becoming one of football's biggest global icons. The exhibition also recreates his early living quarters in Lisbon during his Sporting CP days, complete with pink bedsheets and a motivational message about becoming the world's best No. 7. Other sections feature recreated dressing rooms, a living room and a players' tunnel inspired by Al Nassr.
More than 50 pieces of memorabilia are displayed, including Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or, a European Championship trophy, match-worn boots and his Real Madrid shirt from his 350th goal, signed by Zinedine Zidane and the entire team. Visitors can also attempt a goalkeeping challenge inspired by his famous 2018 overhead kick against Juventus, recreated at 28.1 kph compared to the original 71.3 kph.