Pochettino Eyes £30m LaLiga Star to Solve Manchester United’s Defensive Crisis
Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the 22-year-old, with scouts monitoring him several times this season. Freeman has made 16 appearances in 2026/27.
However, his contract runs until 2032, meaning United could face a fee exceeding £30 million despite their estimated £50 million budget.
In the January transfer window, Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to strengthen several positions as he attempts to improve the club's disappointing performances. The Argentine coach endured a difficult start to his tenure, suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in his debut match. United have managed just one victory in 11 Premier League games during the 2026/27 season and remain inside the relegation zone.
According to reports, Pochettino could receive a transfer budget of approximately £50 million for January, with signing a new striker considered the club's biggest priority. However, strengthening the right-back position is also on his agenda. Football Insider reports that United are monitoring Villarreal defender Alex Freeman. The 22-year-old has attracted attention from the English club, who have reportedly sent scouts to watch him on several occasions this season.
Pochettino is also believed to be an admirer of the American defender, partly because of his connections with the United States national team. Freeman has already made 16 appearances for Villarreal across competitions in 2026/27. However, signing him will not be straightforward, as his current contract runs until 2032. United could therefore need to pay more than £30 million to convince Villarreal to consider selling the right-back.