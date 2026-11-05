Max Eberl Highlights Harry Kane's Growing Leadership Role at Bayern Munich.

Kane stood up and delivered an impressive dressing-room speech, addressing the situation directly and demonstrating his willingness to take responsibility. According to Eberl, that incident revealed the striker's leadership mentality, which he has consistently displayed since then. Although Kane initially arrived in Munich as an established world-class No. 9, his contribution has developed considerably under Kompany. His movement, link-up play, creativity and ability to influence teammates have made him an important part of Bayern's tactical setup.