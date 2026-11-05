Max Eberl Highlights Harry Kane's Growing Leadership Role at Bayern Munich.

More Than Just Goals! Bayern Chief Reveals the Moment Harry Kane Proved His True Leadership
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has praised Harry Kane's growing leadership influence beyond his goal-scoring abilities. He recalled Kane delivering an impressive dressing-room speech after Bayern's 4-1 defeat to Barcelona during Vincent Kompany's first season.
Since then, the England captain has consistently led by example, combining creativity, movement and responsibility to become a crucial figure in Bayern's system.
As Harry Kane continues to establish himself as more than just a prolific goalscorer at Bayern Munich, sporting director Max Eberl has highlighted the England captain's growing leadership qualities and influence within the squad. Eberl recalled a significant moment following Bayern's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona during Vincent Kompany's first season as manager. After the match, Kompany asked the players to share their thoughts on the disappointing performance.
Kane stood up and delivered an impressive dressing-room speech, addressing the situation directly and demonstrating his willingness to take responsibility. According to Eberl, that incident revealed the striker's leadership mentality, which he has consistently displayed since then. Although Kane initially arrived in Munich as an established world-class No. 9, his contribution has developed considerably under Kompany. His movement, link-up play, creativity and ability to influence teammates have made him an important part of Bayern's tactical setup.
Eberl also explained that Kane's performances have benefited from having a well-functioning team around him, allowing him to showcase qualities beyond finishing. Bayern have provided an environment where the striker can continue developing into a more complete footballer. His transformation from an elite goalscorer into an influential dressing-room leader highlights the growing importance of his role in Kompany's project.