He was also named MLS Referee of the Year for his performances during that campaign. The remaining officiating team includes assistant referees Lyes Arfa and Jeff Swartzel, fourth official Fotis Bazakos, VAR official Carol Anne Chenard and assistant VAR Robert Schaap. The fixture carries enormous importance for both sides. Columbus Crew will qualify by winning Game 2, ending Miami's campaign, while a victory for the Herons would force a decisive Game 3 on December 2 at Nu Stadium. Fischer will face additional scrutiny following the controversy in Game 1.