Familiar Referee Returns as Messi’s Inter Miami Face Season-Defining MLS Playoff Clash
Drew Fischer will referee Inter Miami’s crucial MLS Cup playoff Game 2 against Columbus Crew on Friday at ScottsMiracle Field. Fischer previously officiated Miami’s 3-1 MLS Cup final victory last season. With Columbus leading the series, a defeat would eliminate Messi’s side.
For the decisive Game 2 of the MLS Cup playoffs, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will have a familiar referee overseeing their clash against Columbus Crew. The Professional Referee Organization has appointed Drew Fischer as the centre referee for Friday's encounter at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET. Fischer previously officiated Inter Miami's MLS Cup final victory last season, when Messi's side defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale to secure their first league title.
He was also named MLS Referee of the Year for his performances during that campaign. The remaining officiating team includes assistant referees Lyes Arfa and Jeff Swartzel, fourth official Fotis Bazakos, VAR official Carol Anne Chenard and assistant VAR Robert Schaap. The fixture carries enormous importance for both sides. Columbus Crew will qualify by winning Game 2, ending Miami's campaign, while a victory for the Herons would force a decisive Game 3 on December 2 at Nu Stadium. Fischer will face additional scrutiny following the controversy in Game 1.
Messi received a yellow card after pushing the ball into Gonzalo Tapia's face and directing the restart towards the Columbus forward's head. Referee Allen Chapman also booked Tapia, sparking criticism from Columbus coach Laurent Courtois, who believed Messi deserved a red card. Chapman defended his decision, explaining that the incident did not constitute violent conduct. With Miami facing elimination, discipline and refereeing decisions could prove crucial.