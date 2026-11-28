Anthony Gordon Makes Champions League History in Baku, Surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's Record
Anthony Gordon starred in Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Sabah, scoring twice and earning Man of the Match. He now has six Champions League away goals in Azerbaijan, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record of five in Turkey. Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored his 987th career goal for Al-Nassr.
With the spotlight firmly on European and Asian football, Anthony Gordon and Cristiano Ronaldo have made headlines for contrasting reasons. Gordon produced an outstanding performance in Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League victory over Sabah at Baku Olympic Stadium, scoring twice and earning the Man of the Match award. His goals took his Champions League away tally in Azerbaijan to six, making him the first player to score six away goals in a single country in the competition.
He surpassed the previous benchmarks of five goals achieved by Ronaldo in Turkey and Karim Benzema in England. Four of Gordon's six goals came during Newcastle United's 6-1 victory over Qarabag in February 2025. Meanwhile, Ronaldo could face disciplinary action from the Asian Football Confederation following a gesture directed at an assistant referee during Al-Nassr's victory. The 41-year-old protested an offside decision after being denied a penalty appeal, mimicking an offside flag with his hand.
Although no formal proceedings have been announced, Al-Nassr are reportedly awaiting the AFC's decision. Ronaldo scored his 987th career goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, moving past Abderrazak Hamdallah with 17 goals as Al-Nassr's leading scorer in the Asian Champions League. He is now just 13 goals away from reaching the historic 1,000-goal milestone.