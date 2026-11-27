Guardiola believes their competition encouraged them to score more goals, win more trophies and maintain extraordinary standards. He described Ronaldo as an incredibly competitive goalscorer capable of finding the net with both feet and his head. The Spaniard also praised Messi, whom he managed at Barcelona for four seasons. During that period, the Argentine won 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles. Guardiola highlighted Messi's remarkable consistency, revealing that he rarely missed training and regularly delivered multiple goals and assists.