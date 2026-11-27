Pep Guardiola Reveals How Messi and Ronaldo Pushed Each Other to Greatness
Pep Guardiola believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry motivated both superstars to achieve extraordinary success. The duo collected 13 Ballon d'Or awards combined. Reflecting on his Barcelona days, Guardiola praised Messi's consistency, work ethic and competitive mentality,
For the past two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated world football, and Pep Guardiola believes their rivalry played a major role in making them better players. Speaking to Brazilian legend Romario, the Manchester City manager explained that both superstars constantly motivated each other to achieve greater success. The pair have collectively won 13 Ballon d'Or awards, establishing themselves as two of the greatest footballers in history.
Guardiola believes their competition encouraged them to score more goals, win more trophies and maintain extraordinary standards. He described Ronaldo as an incredibly competitive goalscorer capable of finding the net with both feet and his head. The Spaniard also praised Messi, whom he managed at Barcelona for four seasons. During that period, the Argentine won 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles. Guardiola highlighted Messi's remarkable consistency, revealing that he rarely missed training and regularly delivered multiple goals and assists.
Despite leaving Barcelona, Guardiola never approached Messi for a reunion, explaining that he remains a Barcelona supporter. Comparing Messi's mentality to Michael Jordan, he said very few players could match his sustained excellence. Guardiola believes maintaining such an exceptional level for 15 to 20 years makes Messi almost impossible to replicate.