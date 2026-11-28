“We’re Questioning Everything!” Haaland Sounds Alarm as Manchester City Struggle Before Arsenal Clash
Erling Haaland has expressed frustration after Manchester City went three matches without a victory, following their 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli. The Norwegian has scored nine Premier League goals in 11 appearances and five in Europe.
He urged teammates to regain confidence and intensity ahead of Sunday's crucial Arsenal showdown.
For the first time in several games, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has openly expressed his frustration with the club's disappointing performances. City are enduring a difficult period, having gone three consecutive matches without a victory following their 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli. The result has increased pressure on the team ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal on Sunday. Speaking after the Napoli match, Haaland admitted that something was missing from City's performances and that the team was struggling to find its rhythm.
He stressed that his main objective was to perform well, help Manchester City win matches and bring positive results for the club. The Norwegian also explained that consecutive disappointing results could make players question everything, urging his teammates to regroup and maintain their positivity. Haaland's individual performances remain impressive despite City's struggles.
The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances and added another five goals in the Champions League. However, his contributions have not produced the desired results for the team. With the Premier League title race becoming increasingly challenging and their European campaign lacking consistency, City must respond quickly. Sunday's showdown against Arsenal could prove important in changing the team's momentum.