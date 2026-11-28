For the first time in several games, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has openly expressed his frustration with the club's disappointing performances. City are enduring a difficult period, having gone three consecutive matches without a victory following their 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli. The result has increased pressure on the team ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal on Sunday. Speaking after the Napoli match, Haaland admitted that something was missing from City's performances and that the team was struggling to find its rhythm.