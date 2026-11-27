As the England national team prepare for the possibility of playing without Harry Kane, manager Thomas Tuchel has been advised to consider an unconventional solution ahead of their Nations League quarter-final against Norway in March 2027. The Bayern Munich striker is recovering from a serious ankle injury that required surgery after he suffered torn ligament damage during a 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Koln. His absence could last a few months. Former England forward Brian Deane believes replacing Kane directly could prove difficult because of his intelligence, movement and ability to drop into midfield areas.