Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers? England Urged to Try Shock Kane Replacement!
Former England striker Brian Deane has advised Thomas Tuchel to consider a false-nine system if Harry Kane misses the March 2027 Nations League quarter-final against Norway. Kane, who has scored 93 goals in 127 international appearances, is recovering from ankle surgery.
As the England national team prepare for the possibility of playing without Harry Kane, manager Thomas Tuchel has been advised to consider an unconventional solution ahead of their Nations League quarter-final against Norway in March 2027. The Bayern Munich striker is recovering from a serious ankle injury that required surgery after he suffered torn ligament damage during a 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Koln. His absence could last a few months. Former England forward Brian Deane believes replacing Kane directly could prove difficult because of his intelligence, movement and ability to drop into midfield areas.
He suggested that Tuchel could experiment with Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers in a false-nine position instead of selecting a traditional striker. England have several alternatives, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Will Lankshear. However, Deane questioned whether these players could reproduce Kane's overall contribution.
He praised Calvert-Lewin's physical presence and Toney's finishing but highlighted concerns regarding Solanke's confidence and Lankshear's experience. Rogers could be the preferred option, having made 23 career appearances as a centre-forward compared to Bellingham's one, according to Transfermarkt. This arrangement would allow Bellingham to remain in the number 10 position. Kane, meanwhile, will hope to recover in time, having scored 93 goals in 127 appearances for England.