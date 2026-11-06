Kane has scored an outstanding 156 goals in 161 appearances for Bayern, winning two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. He also received the Ballon d’Or men's Player of the Year award last month, becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to achieve the honour. Additionally, he became the fastest player in German football history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, accomplishing the milestone in just 98 appearances.