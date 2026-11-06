Ballon d’Or Winner Harry Kane Makes Huge Bayern Decision After Incredible 156-Goal Record!
Harry Kane has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a two-year contract extension until 2029. The 33-year-old England captain has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances since joining in 2023. He has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.
For the Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, extending his stay at Bayern Munich represents another major step in his successful career, as the England captain has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the German club until 2029. Since arriving from Tottenham in 2023, the 33-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's most productive strikers.
Kane has scored an outstanding 156 goals in 161 appearances for Bayern, winning two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. He also received the Ballon d’Or men's Player of the Year award last month, becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to achieve the honour. Additionally, he became the fastest player in German football history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, accomplishing the milestone in just 98 appearances.
During the previous campaign, Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern and 12 for England, taking his overall tally to 73. Only Lionel Messi, with 82 goals in 2011-12, has recorded a higher calendar-season tally this century. Kane has also expressed his happiness with life in Munich, praising the club, supporters and manager Vincent Kompany. Bayern are currently unbeaten among Europe's top five leagues and lead the Bundesliga standings.