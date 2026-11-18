Bayern's Champions League Triumph Could Open the Door for a Sensational Harry Kane Return!
Harry Kane could consider returning to Tottenham after achieving his major ambitions with Bayern Munich, according to former Spurs striker Darren Bent. The 33-year-old recently extended his Bayern contract until 2029 and has registered 20 goal contributions in 15 appearances this season.
Bent believes winning the Champions League could complete Kane's trophy collection in Germany.
In the latest discussion surrounding Harry Kane's future, a possible return to Tottenham Hotspur has emerged as an option, despite the England captain recently extending his Bayern Munich contract until 2029. Former Spurs striker Darren Bent believes Kane could consider returning to north London if Bayern win the Champions League this season. According to Bent, lifting Europe's biggest club trophy would complete Kane's major achievements in Germany, having already won league titles and individual honours.
The 33-year-old has made an impressive start to the current campaign, registering 20 goal contributions in 15 appearances, including 10 goals and 10 assists. However, Bent stressed that Tottenham's position in the Premier League would play a crucial role in any potential move. He believes Kane would have little reason to leave Bayern if Spurs were struggling near the relegation zone or sitting in the bottom half.
Kane departed Tottenham in 2023 after scoring 213 Premier League goals, leaving him 47 short of Alan Shearer's record of 260. Although breaking that record once appeared to be a major ambition, Kane recently admitted that his desire to achieve it had diminished. Therefore, winning a major trophy with Tottenham could become a stronger motivation if he eventually returns to England.