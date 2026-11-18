The club has reportedly been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges, although its appeal process is still underway. Possible punishments include a transfer ban, points deduction or even relegation. The appeal hearing is scheduled to begin in mid-December 2026, with a verdict expected in early 2027. Despite the uncertainty, Haaland remains contracted to City until 2034 and has publicly expressed happiness at the club, insisting his priority is performing on the pitch.