Real Madrid Plot Sensational Haaland Move as Manchester City's Financial Crisis Raises Transfer Hopes
According to journalist Nick Harris, Florentino Perez is increasingly confident of signing Erling Haaland next summer. Manchester City face potential sanctions over alleged financial breaches, with a verdict expected in early 2027 following a December 2026 appeal hearing.
Despite his contract running until 2034, the 26-year-old striker insists he is happy at City and remains focused on performing for the club.
In the summer, Real Madrid could reportedly make another attempt to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, with club president Florentino Perez increasingly confident of securing the Norwegian's services. According to journalist Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence, a source who recently had lunch with Perez indicated that the Madrid chief believes Haaland will join the Spanish giants next season. Real Madrid's interest in the 26-year-old is not new.
During the club's presidential election campaign, challenger Enrique Riquelme also claimed that Haaland wanted to move to the Spanish capital. However, Manchester City strongly rejected those reports, insisting there was no release clause in his contract that could facilitate such a transfer. Haaland's representatives, including his father Alfie and agent Rafaela Pimenta, also dismissed the speculation. The situation has attracted renewed attention because of the City's ongoing financial regulations case.
The club has reportedly been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges, although its appeal process is still underway. Possible punishments include a transfer ban, points deduction or even relegation. The appeal hearing is scheduled to begin in mid-December 2026, with a verdict expected in early 2027. Despite the uncertainty, Haaland remains contracted to City until 2034 and has publicly expressed happiness at the club, insisting his priority is performing on the pitch.