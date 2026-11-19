Neymar Sends Brazil Comeback Message: Is a Shock World Cup Return on the Cards?
Neymar has expressed hope of representing Brazil again, insisting he intends to continue playing until the 2030 World Cup. The 34-year-old last featured against Norway, where Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat.
He scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for Santos during his first full season back. However, recurring thigh injuries have disrupted his campaign. His current contract expires on December 31, 2026, with a possible 2027 extension under discussion.
For the first time in months, Neymar has openly hinted at his ambition to represent Brazil again, keeping his hopes of featuring in another World Cup alive. The 34-year-old forward made the comments while attending a Kings League Cup match in Guarulhos, where his team Fúria suffered a defeat against Funkbol. Speaking alongside Fúria co-president Cris Guedes, Neymar said he intends to continue playing football until the 2026 World Cup, adding that dreaming about a return to the national team costs nothing.
Neymar has not featured for Brazil since their 2-1 Round of 16 defeat against Norway, in which he scored a consolation penalty after coming on as a substitute. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has since focused on rebuilding the squad by testing younger players. Brazil's recent 3-2 friendly defeat against Japan on November 14 has further highlighted the team's struggles. Meanwhile, Neymar's immediate future remains uncertain as his Santos contract expires on December 31, 2026.
He recorded 11 goals in 34 appearances during his first full season back at the club but struggled with two right-thigh muscle injuries. His father is handling negotiations over a possible 2027 extension. Neymar could be 36 during the 2028 Copa America and 38 at the 2030 World Cup, making his comeback ambition a significant challenge.