For the first time in months, Neymar has openly hinted at his ambition to represent Brazil again, keeping his hopes of featuring in another World Cup alive. The 34-year-old forward made the comments while attending a Kings League Cup match in Guarulhos, where his team Fúria suffered a defeat against Funkbol. Speaking alongside Fúria co-president Cris Guedes, Neymar said he intends to continue playing football until the 2026 World Cup, adding that dreaming about a return to the national team costs nothing.