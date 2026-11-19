Pochettino Wastes No Time! Five Man Utd Staff Members Shown the Door in Major Old Trafford Shake-Up
Manchester United have confirmed the departures of five coaching staff members following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as manager. Jonathan Woodgate, Steve Holland, Travis Binnion, Craig Mawson and Jonny Evans have all left after Michael Carrick's dismissal.
Pochettino has brought four new staff members, including his son Sebastiano, while Miguel D'Agostino joins as his assistant. His first match is against Liverpool on Sunday.
As the Mauricio Pochettino era begins at Manchester United, the club has confirmed the departure of five members of Michael Carrick's coaching staff as part of a major backroom reshuffle. The Argentine manager arrived at Carrington on Wednesday after completing his final assignment with the United States national team, which secured a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Pochettino was accompanied by his long-time assistant Miguel D'Agostino, while Toni Jimenez, Jesus Perez, Alec Scott and his son Sebastiano Pochettino have also joined the new coaching setup. All four had travelled to England ahead of the Haiti fixture to prepare for the managerial transition. Meanwhile, Manchester United confirmed that Jonathan Woodgate, Steve Holland, Travis Binnion, Craig Mawson and Jonny Evans would be leaving following Carrick's dismissal last Thursday.
Their departures mark the end of the previous coaching team's involvement at Old Trafford. Pochettino now faces the challenge of quickly establishing his methods and preparing the squad for a difficult opening assignment. His first match in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, where United will face Andoni Iraola's side. The upcoming encounter will provide an early test of the new manager's approach and the changes introduced behind the scenes.