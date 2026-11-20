Pochettino’s Argentine Connection Sparks Man Utd Transfer Buzz, But Romano Delivers Bad News!
Manchester United’s reported interest in Como midfielder Nico Paz is unlikely to result in a January transfer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed there are no concrete negotiations, with the links largely stemming from the shared agency representing Paz and Mauricio Pochettino.
In the ongoing transfer discussions surrounding Manchester United, Como midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as a reported target following Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the club’s new head coach. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down the speculation, insisting that there are currently no concrete negotiations or direct contact between the two parties. United’s reported interest became public on November 13, while TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 16 that Como had no intention of selling the Argentine during the January transfer window.
Paz has enjoyed an impressive spell at Como since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has registered 25 goals and 25 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of Europe's exciting young talents. Romano explained that the transfer rumours are largely connected to Pochettino and Paz sharing the same agency, rather than any serious negotiations.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain firmly interested in bringing their former player back to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants possess an €80 million buyback clause that becomes available in summer 2027. Romano expects Paz to remain at Como until the end of the current season, ruling out a January move to Manchester United or any other club.