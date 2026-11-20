In the ongoing transfer discussions surrounding Manchester United, Como midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as a reported target following Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the club’s new head coach. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down the speculation, insisting that there are currently no concrete negotiations or direct contact between the two parties. United’s reported interest became public on November 13, while TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 16 that Como had no intention of selling the Argentine during the January transfer window.