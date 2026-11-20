Harry Kane Makes Bold Ballon d’Or Prediction About Bayern Munich Teammate Michael Olise!
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane believes Michael Olise has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. The French winger has delivered 12 goals and seven assists in 15 appearances this season, recording 19 goal contributions. Olise also ranks in the 98th percentile across several attacking metrics.
As the Ballon d’Or conversation continues to attract attention, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has identified Michael Olise as a potential future winner of football’s most prestigious individual award. The French winger has enjoyed an outstanding start to the 2026-27 season, registering 12 goals and seven assists in just 15 appearances. His impressive return of 19 goal contributions highlights his growing influence in Bayern Munich’s attacking setup.
Olise has also demonstrated remarkable consistency across several important attacking categories. According to Opta Analyst, he ranks in the 98th percentile among wingers in Europe's top five leagues for dribbles attempted, chances created, goals scored, shots and touches inside the opposition box.
These numbers underline his all-round attacking qualities. Speaking in an interview with Christian Falk of Sport Bild, Kane expressed his desire to win another Ballon d’Or but acknowledged that several outstanding players could compete for the honour. He specifically praised Olise, pointing out that the winger finished inside the top 10 in the previous ranking and has continued producing impressive performances. Kane believes Olise has a genuine opportunity to claim the award, particularly if Bayern Munich enjoy Champions League success this season.