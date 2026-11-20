These numbers underline his all-round attacking qualities. Speaking in an interview with Christian Falk of Sport Bild, Kane expressed his desire to win another Ballon d’Or but acknowledged that several outstanding players could compete for the honour. He specifically praised Olise, pointing out that the winger finished inside the top 10 in the previous ranking and has continued producing impressive performances. Kane believes Olise has a genuine opportunity to claim the award, particularly if Bayern Munich enjoy Champions League success this season.