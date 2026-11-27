Marciniak awarded three penalties, disallowed two Manchester United goals and sent off Youri Tielemans in stoppage time. Young questioned the decision to book Tielemans initially, arguing that the midfielder should not have received a yellow card and that one of United’s disallowed goals should have counted. He also criticised the decision to rule out Patrick Dorgu’s goal for an alleged foul on Sporting’s goalkeeper. New United manager Mauricio Pochettino also expressed frustration, claiming his team had been punished by the officials.