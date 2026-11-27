‘Disgrace!’ Man Utd Legend Explodes Over Controversial Champions League Refereeing
Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young criticised referee Szymon Marciniak following United’s controversial 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting. Marciniak awarded three penalties, disallowed two United goals and sent off Youri Tielemans. Young called his performance a disgrace.
For the Manchester United supporters, Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon became a frustrating evening, with several controversial refereeing decisions dominating the discussion. Former United captain Ashley Young strongly criticised referee Szymon Marciniak, describing his performance as a “disgrace” after a series of contentious incidents during the league phase encounter.
Marciniak awarded three penalties, disallowed two Manchester United goals and sent off Youri Tielemans in stoppage time. Young questioned the decision to book Tielemans initially, arguing that the midfielder should not have received a yellow card and that one of United’s disallowed goals should have counted. He also criticised the decision to rule out Patrick Dorgu’s goal for an alleged foul on Sporting’s goalkeeper. New United manager Mauricio Pochettino also expressed frustration, claiming his team had been punished by the officials.
However, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor disagreed with the criticism, insisting United did not deserve to win. He highlighted defensive mistakes, including Lisandro Martinez conceding a penalty and goalkeeper Senne Lammens dropping a cross that allowed Luis Suarez to score. The result leaves United 19th in the Champions League standings with three matches remaining. Tielemans will miss the December 8 home fixture against RB Leipzig following his red card.