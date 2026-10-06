Lionel Messi Takes on New Role Ahead of Argentina Farewell.

Lionel Messi’s Surprising Post-Retirement Plan Revealed Before Argentina Farewell
Lionel Messi is set to become executive producer of Disney’s Messi and the Giants, an animated series arriving in summer 2027. The 39-year-old will play his final Argentina farewell against Benin. Messi has ruled out coaching but wants to own a football club.
He recently acquired Spanish second-tier club Eldense after buying UE Cornellà in April.
As the 39-year-old Lionel Messi prepares for his Argentina farewell against Benin, he has already started looking beyond his playing career with a new role at Disney. The Argentina legend has been named executive producer of an upcoming animated series, Messi and the Giants, which is scheduled to release in summer 2027.
The series follows a 12-year-old boy inspired by Messi’s younger years, although the story takes a fictional turn as the character enters a virtual reality filled with giant monsters and uses his football skills to overcome challenges. Messi has previously made it clear that becoming a manager is not part of his plans after retirement. Instead, he has expressed interest in owning and developing football clubs. He wants to build his own club from the ground up and provide opportunities for young players.
That ambition is already taking shape. Messi recently acquired Spanish second-tier club Eldense after purchasing fifth-tier side UE Cornellà in April. He also holds a stake in Uruguayan amateur club Deportivo LSM, which was founded by his Inter Miami teammate and close friend Luis Suárez.With his Argentina career nearing its end, Messi appears ready to combine football, business and entertainment in his next chapter.