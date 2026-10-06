Lionel Messi Takes on New Role Ahead of Argentina Farewell.

The series follows a 12-year-old boy inspired by Messi’s younger years, although the story takes a fictional turn as the character enters a virtual reality filled with giant monsters and uses his football skills to overcome challenges. Messi has previously made it clear that becoming a manager is not part of his plans after retirement. Instead, he has expressed interest in owning and developing football clubs. He wants to build his own club from the ground up and provide opportunities for young players.