Neymar Could Stay at Santos Beyond 2026.

Neymar Retirement U-Turn? Santos Make Major Move to Keep Brazilian Star
Santos have started talks with Neymar’s representatives over extending his contract into 2027. His current deal expires on December 31, 2026, but the forward reportedly wants to continue.
Santos sit eighth with 41 points, five behind fifth-placed Bahia, while Libertadores qualification could improve the club’s chances of retaining Neymar.
In the latest development, Santos have started talks with Neymar’s representatives over a possible contract extension that could keep the Brazilian forward at the club for the 2027 season. Neymar’s current deal expires on December 31, 2026, but reports suggest he is happy at Santos and has no plans to retire at the end of the year.
There had been speculation that Neymar could call time on his career after the FIFA World Cup, with people close to the player previously suggesting retirement was possible in 2026. However, ESPN reports that the 34-year-old has already indicated internally that he wants to remain with Santos next season.
Santos face 2 major hurdles in completing a new deal. The first is the club’s election later this year, while the second is their financial position. A place in the Copa Libertadores could strengthen their chances of retaining Neymar.
Santos are currently eighth in the Brazilian league with 41 points, sitting 5 points behind fifth-placed Bahia, who have 46. The number of Libertadores qualification spots could rise from 5 to as many as 9 depending on results in the Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. That could significantly improve Santos’ chances of keeping Neymar for 2027.