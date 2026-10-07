Messi’s Final Argentina Game Has Benin Defender Doing the Unthinkable
Lionel Messi is set to make his final Argentina appearance against Benin at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental, with 85,000 fans expected. Benin defender Mohamed Tijani joked that his team will not mark Messi, preferring to enjoy the occasion.
As the football world prepares for Lionel Messi’s final international appearance, Argentina will face Benin in a farewell friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Around 85,000 fans are expected to witness the emotional occasion as Messi prepares to wear Argentina’s famous sky-blue-and-white shirt for the last time. The match has already attracted attention after Benin centre-back Mohamed Tijani revealed an unusual approach to dealing with the Argentine superstar.
Tijani said Benin have no intention of creating a special defensive plan to stop Messi. Instead, he wants to enjoy the opportunity to share the pitch with one of football’s greatest players. The defender even described Messi as the “god” of football and called him the best player in the world. Benin’s team doctor also joined in, praising the Argentina captain. Messi leaves international football as Argentina’s record holder with 207 caps, 125 goals and 65 assists.
His biggest achievement came in 2022, when he led Argentina to World Cup glory against France. His international journey began in 2004, when he first arrived at Ezeiza as a 17-year-old after developing at La Masia. Now, after more than 2 decades with Argentina, Messi is set for an emotional farewell.