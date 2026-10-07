Tijani said Benin have no intention of creating a special defensive plan to stop Messi. Instead, he wants to enjoy the opportunity to share the pitch with one of football’s greatest players. The defender even described Messi as the “god” of football and called him the best player in the world. Benin’s team doctor also joined in, praising the Argentina captain. Messi leaves international football as Argentina’s record holder with 207 caps, 125 goals and 65 assists.