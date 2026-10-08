Santos Land New Sponsorship Deal ahead of the Season.

Neymar’s Father Unlocks New Money-Making Plan for Santos With R$ 12 Million Deal
Santos have secured Torcedor Premiado as their new shorts sponsor in a deal brokered by NR Sports, with the slot included in a R$ 12 million package sold to Neymar’s father’s company.
The agreement runs until December 2027, while Santos will receive a share of subscription revenue, starting at R$ 1.99 before rising to R$ 15.
In the latest commercial move, Santos have brought Torcedor Premiado on board as their new shorts sponsor, with the agreement brokered by NR Sports. The sponsorship forms part of a R$ 12 million package that Santos sold to Neymar’s father’s company. The initial deal will run until December 2027, while an extension of up to 5 years could be possible depending on its success.
The partnership gives Santos a share of the revenue generated from new subscriptions to Torcedor Premiado, creating an additional income stream for the club during its rebuilding phase. The platform, owned by CRM Bônus, offers monthly prizes that can reach R$ 1 million, along with phones, smaller cash rewards and a new car every month. It is regulated by Brazil’s Ministry of Finance and is not a betting platform.
Subscribers pay R$ 1.99 for the first month, with the price increasing to R$ 15 from the second month. Users also receive bonus vouchers from partner websites, while those who select Santos in their profile can earn more credits whenever the team scores. The new branding will first appear on Santos’ shorts against Flamengo at Vila Belmiro in the 29th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.