In the, Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl, with the 17-year-old viewed as a potential long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal already possess a strong midfield featuring Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, while Martin Odegaard and Max Dowman provide further attacking options. According to the report, Arsenal and Brighton are planning a January move for Weinhandl, who was included in the Guardian’s Next Generation 2026 list of 60 promising young players.