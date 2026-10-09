Arsenal Have Found Their Own Jude Bellingham and He Is Only 17
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a January move for Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl. The 17-year-old, who stands at 6ft 3in, has started 11 of 13 appearances this season, recording 953 minutes, 1 goal and 1 assist.
Named in the Guardian’s Next Generation 2026 list, Weinhandl admires Jude Bellingham and has impressed with his strength, technique and leadership.
In the, Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl, with the 17-year-old viewed as a potential long-term addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal already possess a strong midfield featuring Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, while Martin Odegaard and Max Dowman provide further attacking options. According to the report, Arsenal and Brighton are planning a January move for Weinhandl, who was included in the Guardian’s Next Generation 2026 list of 60 promising young players.
The Austria youth international attracted attention after helping his country reach the Under-17 World Cup final last November. Weinhandl has quickly established himself at Sturm Graz, making 13 appearances and starting 11 matches this season. He has played 953 minutes, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. His standout display came against Hearts in a Champions League qualifier, where he scored and assisted during a 4-0 victory.
Standing at 6ft 3in, Weinhandl has been compared with Jude Bellingham because of his height, strength, technical ability and ability to carry the ball. Bellingham is reportedly his role model, while he also studies Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Sturm Graz teammate Otar Kiteishvili has praised the teenager’s rapid progress and confidence at such a young age.