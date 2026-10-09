Kompany Breaks Silence on Harry Kane’s Bayern Contract as New Deal Nears
In the latest update, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has explained his role in Harry Kane’s expected contract extension. Reports suggest Kane and Bayern are close to an agreement that could keep him at the club until 2029. Kompany said his priority is ensuring Kane feels comfortable.
In the latest update surrounding Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich, reports suggest that the England striker is close to agreeing a new contract with the German club. Talks between Kane and Bayern have reportedly progressed smoothly, with an agreement potentially keeping the striker at the club until 2029. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany was asked about the situation during an interview with Sky Sport DE but chose not to comment directly on the contract negotiations.
Instead, Kompany explained that his responsibility is to ensure Kane feels comfortable at the club and has the right environment to perform at his best. The Belgian manager stressed that his role is focused on Kane’s performances and overall surroundings rather than the discussions between the player, his agent and Bayern’s management. According to Kompany, when a player is happy and performing well, other matters can become easier to resolve.
Kane has become a key figure for Bayern since joining the club, making his long-term future an important issue for the Bundesliga side. With reports indicating that negotiations are nearing completion, Bayern will be encouraged by the situation. Kompany’s comments also show that he understands where his responsibilities begin and end while supporting Kane’s continued happiness and success at the club.