Messi’s Epic Comeback! Two Goals After Argentina Farewell Leave DC United Reeling
Lionel Messi made a spectacular return to club football, scoring twice in Inter Miami’s commanding 4-0 victory over DC United on Saturday. The October 10, 2026, MLS triumph marked his first appearance since bidding farewell to Argentina’s national team. Messi’s brace helped Miami secure a win.
For the first time since bidding farewell to Argentina’s national team, Lionel Messi returned to club action in spectacular fashion, scoring twice to guide Inter Miami to a convincing 4-0 victory over DC United in Major League Soccer on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The Argentine superstar played a decisive role in Inter Miami’s dominant performance, demonstrating his remarkable goal-scoring ability and continued influence on the team.
His brace helped Miami secure an emphatic four-goal win, giving the club a memorable result following his recent international departure. Messi’s performance attracted attention because it came during his first match after saying goodbye to Argentina’s national team. His return to club football showed that he remains a key figure for Inter Miami, capable of producing match-winning contributions on the field. The 4-0 scoreline highlighted Miami’s attacking strength and ability to control the contest against DC United.
Messi’s two goals were central to the victory, reinforcing his importance to the team’s ambitions in the MLS competition. The match, reported by Agence France-Presse and published by Soccer America on October 11, 2026, marked a positive new chapter for Messi at club level following his farewell to international football. His impressive display provided Inter Miami with a significant victory and offered fans another reminder of his enduring quality as one of soccer’s biggest stars.