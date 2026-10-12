Messi’s two goals were central to the victory, reinforcing his importance to the team’s ambitions in the MLS competition. The match, reported by Agence France-Presse and published by Soccer America on October 11, 2026, marked a positive new chapter for Messi at club level following his farewell to international football. His impressive display provided Inter Miami with a significant victory and offered fans another reminder of his enduring quality as one of soccer’s biggest stars.