Jean-Pierre Papin Criticises Mbappe Ahead of Ballon d’Or.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Papin said Mbappe's comments had increasingly become focused on himself, highlighting what he described as a "me, me, me" attitude. The former Marseille star was particularly critical of Mbappe's reported claim that nobody else deserved the Ballon d'Or more than him. According to Papin, such a statement went too far because the award is ultimately decided by voters based on several established criteria, rather than by a player's own assessment.