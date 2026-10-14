Juventus subsequently challenged the decision, but a labour court in Turin rejected its appeal in January 2026, upholding the original ruling. According to the club’s 2025-2026 financial report, Juventus filed another appeal on March 27, 2026, and is awaiting a hearing date at Italy’s highest court for such appeals. The club has also stated that the financial impact of the ruling has been accounted for since the 2023–2024 financial year, meaning no additional impact is expected on its current or future financial statements.