Juventus Takes Ronaldo Salary Dispute to Italy’s Highest Court!
Juventus have escalated their legal battle with Cristiano Ronaldo by appealing to Italy’s Court of Cassation, seeking to overturn an order to pay him €9.8 million in deferred wages. The dispute dates back to 2021, when Ronaldo left the club.
In the latest development in the ongoing legal dispute between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian club has taken its case to the Court of Cassation, seeking to overturn a ruling requiring it to pay the Portuguese superstar €9.8 million in outstanding wages. The dispute dates back to 2021, when Ronaldo left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the club reportedly agreed to defer €19.5 million in wages. Investigators later discovered a private document known as the “Ronaldo letter” while examining Juventus’ financial practices and wage agreements. In April 2024, an arbitration panel ruled by majority that Juventus must pay Ronaldo €9.8 million, along with interest and inflation-related adjustments. The amount was approximately half of what the forward had originally demanded. The panel also found no evidence that Juventus had deliberately misled him.
Juventus subsequently challenged the decision, but a labour court in Turin rejected its appeal in January 2026, upholding the original ruling. According to the club’s 2025-2026 financial report, Juventus filed another appeal on March 27, 2026, and is awaiting a hearing date at Italy’s highest court for such appeals. The club has also stated that the financial impact of the ruling has been accounted for since the 2023–2024 financial year, meaning no additional impact is expected on its current or future financial statements.