Messi Retires, But Ronaldos Viral Tribute Has a Shocking Twist
Lionel Messi ended his 21 year Argentina career on August 31, 2026, finishing as the nation’s record holder with 207 caps and 125 goals. His trophy haul includes the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America.
A viral Ronaldo tribute claiming deep respect was later exposed as fake.
In the wake of Lionel Messi’s international retirement, a social media post allegedly linked to Cristiano Ronaldo created fresh buzz among football fans. Messi, aged 39, announced the end of his Argentina career on August 31, 2026, closing a remarkable 21 year international journey. He finished as Argentina’s record appearance maker and leading scorer with 207 caps and 125 goals.
Messi’s time with Argentina included some of the biggest achievements in the country’s history. He helped the team win the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America. His final international appearance came in the 2026 World Cup final, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain. Soon after his retirement announcement, a message supposedly written by Ronaldo began circulating online.
The post appeared to praise their long rivalry and mutual respect, quickly attracting attention because of their status as football’s defining stars for more than 15 years. However, the emotional tribute was fake. Fact checking found no evidence that Ronaldo posted the message. His actual social media activity around the time focused on training, with the Portuguese star sharing the caption “Keep pushing.”