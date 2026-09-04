Harry Kane’s Brace Saves Bayern From a Shock German Cup Exit!
Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich defeated Osnabrueck 4-1 in the German Cup first round. Robin Meissner gave the hosts a 5th minute lead, but Kane soon equalised before Bischof put Bayern ahead. Michael Olise made it 3-1 in the 73rd minute, with Kane adding his second from the penalty spot.
Kane has now scored 148 goals in 150 Bayern appearances. In the German Cup, Bayern Munich made a strong comeback to defeat second tier Osnabrueck 4-1 and begin their title defence with a win. The hosts stunned the Bundesliga champions early when Robin Meissner scored a brilliant long range goal after just 5 minutes. Bayern quickly responded, with Harry Kane converting a rebound to level the score. Six minutes later, Tom Bischof capitalised on another loose ball to put the visitors ahead.
Bayern controlled the match more effectively after taking the lead, with Kane continuing to lead the attack. Michael Olise extended their advantage in the 73rd minute, before Kane completed his brace from the penalty spot four minutes before full time. The result also added another milestone to Kane’s impressive Bayern career. Since joining from Tottenham in 2023, he has scored 148 goals in 150 appearances across all competitions.
Bayern have now avoided an unexpected first round exit, something they have not suffered since 1994. The club has also won the German Cup 21 times, making them the competition’s most successful team. Osnabrueck showed plenty of energy early on, but Bayern’s quality eventually proved decisive.