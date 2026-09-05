Messi’s Argentina Farewell Gets Emotional Twist as Every Game Stops in Minute 10
The AFA will pause all men’s and women’s domestic matches in the 10th minute this weekend for a minute of applause honouring Lionel Messi.
Messi retired from international football at 39 after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. He scored 125 goals, played in six World Cups and won the 2022 World Cup.
For the first time since Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football, Argentine football will come together to celebrate his remarkable national team career. The Argentine Football Association has announced that all domestic men’s and women’s matches across divisions and disciplines will stop in the 10th minute this weekend. The pause will last for one minute, with fans and players joining in an applause tribute to Messi.
The AFA will also show a special tribute video before kickoff at stadiums equipped with video boards. The video will feature highlights from Messi’s unforgettable journey with Argentina and will also be shared through the association’s social media channels. Messi announced that the 2026 World Cup final against Spain was his final appearance for Argentina. At 39, he leaves international football after an extraordinary career that began with his senior debut in 2005.
He became Argentina’s record goalscorer with 125 goals and represented the country at 6 World Cups. Messi won the World Cup in 2022, ending Argentina’s 36 year wait for the trophy. He also holds World Cup records for appearances with 34 matches and victories with 23 wins. His retirement marks the end of one of the greatest eras in Argentine football.