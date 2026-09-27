Andy Carroll Breaks Silence on Shocking 2021 Sexual Assault and Reveals Lasting Trauma
Former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll has revealed he was sexually assaulted at his home in 2021. The 37-year-old said the attacker, a friend of his former partner, was later convicted, jailed for 3 years and placed on the sex offenders register.
Carroll described the lasting trauma and explained his decision to share the experience in his autobiography, Owning It.
For the former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll, a deeply personal chapter has now been made public through his new autobiography, Owning It. The 37-year-old revealed that he was sexually assaulted at his home in 2021 by a man who had been invited to stay overnight after watching a boxing fight. Carroll said he was asleep when the assault happened.
After waking, he threw the man out, and when the attacker tried to return, Carroll knocked him unconscious before contacting police. The man, described as a friend of Carroll's former partner, was later convicted of sexual offences, sentenced to 3 years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register. Carroll explained that he initially struggled with whether to discuss the incident publicly and made the decision to include it in his autobiography at the last minute after conversations with his girlfriend Lou Teasdale.
He also gave evidence in court, describing the experience as humiliating and extremely distressing. The former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham forward said the incident affected every part of his life, including football, and that the trauma remains with him. Carroll has earned 9 England caps and is now a player and co-owner of Dagenham & Redbridge.