After waking, he threw the man out, and when the attacker tried to return, Carroll knocked him unconscious before contacting police. The man, described as a friend of Carroll's former partner, was later convicted of sexual offences, sentenced to 3 years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register. Carroll explained that he initially struggled with whether to discuss the incident publicly and made the decision to include it in his autobiography at the last minute after conversations with his girlfriend Lou Teasdale.