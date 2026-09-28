Di Maria Inspires Rosario Central to Super Cup Victory.

In the Supercopa Internacional final, Rosario Central defeated Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 at the Madre de Ciudades stadium to secure their 14th major title. The victory came after a dramatic contest that featured disputed refereeing decisions, injuries and clashes between players. Estudiantes made a stunning start, taking the lead after just 53 seconds through Alexis Castro. Rosario Central responded through Ángel Di María, who produced a superb free-kick to level the score.