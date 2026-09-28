Di Maria Inspires Rosario Central to Super Cup Victory.

Di Maria Copies Messi Magic as Super Cup Final Erupts in Chaos
Rosario Central won the Supercopa Internacional after defeating Estudiantes 3-1, securing their 14th major title. Estudiantes scored after just 53 seconds through Alexis Castro, but Ángel Di María struck twice, including a superb free-kick and a penalty, to complete the comeback.
The final descended into chaos, with player clashes and Estudiantes president Juan Sebastián Verón confronting referee Darío Herrera.
In the Supercopa Internacional final, Rosario Central defeated Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 at the Madre de Ciudades stadium to secure their 14th major title. The victory came after a dramatic contest that featured disputed refereeing decisions, injuries and clashes between players. Estudiantes made a stunning start, taking the lead after just 53 seconds through Alexis Castro. Rosario Central responded through Ángel Di María, who produced a superb free-kick to level the score.
Di María then completed the comeback before half-time by converting a penalty awarded following VAR intervention after contact between Leandro González Pírez and Enzo Copetti. The penalty decision angered Estudiantes, with club president Juan Sebastián Verón openly criticising referee Darío Herrera. The tension continued into stoppage time when Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera moved forward for a desperate attacking effort.
Rosario Central quickly counter-attacked, allowing Julián Fernández to score and make it 3-1. After the final goal, the match descended into disorder as players from both teams exchanged pushes and punches. According to reports, Verón entered the pitch and confronted Herrera, calling him a thief. Di María's 2 goals ultimately proved decisive as Rosario Central celebrated another title in controversial circumstances.