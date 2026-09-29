The payment was connected to a 2016 settlement in which Barcelona admitted 2 tax offences linked to Neymar’s signing and agreed to pay a €5.5 million fine. Prosecutors allege Gonzalez Franco’s payment was made without prior board approval and that he was primarily representing Bartomeu rather than Barcelona. They also point to a potential conflict of interest. Gomez Ponti defended the fee, arguing that it represented 10% of the amount Barcelona would save through the settlement.