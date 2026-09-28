Harry Kane Says England Are Close to Spain’s Level After 3-2 Defeat.

Harry Kane Makes Bold England Claim After Spain’s 3-2 Wembley Win
Harry Kane believes England are close to Spain’s level despite their 3-2 Nations League defeat at Wembley. England recovered from Lamine Yamal’s 2nd-minute goal to lead 2-1 through Anthony Gordon and Kane. Kane missed a penalty that hit the crossbar before Spain scored twice.
He said England must improve in key moments and prove themselves on the pitch.
The England captain Harry Kane believes the Three Lions are close to matching Spain despite suffering a 3-2 defeat in their Nations League opener at Wembley. Spain took an early lead through Lamine Yamal in the 2nd minute, but England responded with goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane to take a 2-1 lead into half-time. Kane then had a major opportunity to extend England’s advantage, but his penalty struck the crossbar after he slipped while taking the spot-kick.
Spain capitalised on the missed chance, with Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring to complete the comeback and secure all 3 points. Speaking after the match, Kane said England were “close” to Spain and pointed to the team’s performance against the reigning World Cup and European Championship winners. He acknowledged that Spain have the trophies to prove their status, while England still need to deliver in important moments.
Kane also highlighted England’s pressing and intensity, saying their pressure forced Spain into mistakes and created opportunities. He believes this approach can help England compete against the strongest sides. With more difficult matches scheduled during the current camp and in November, England will have further opportunities to measure their progress against top opposition.