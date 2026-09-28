Harry Kane Says England Are Close to Spain’s Level After 3-2 Defeat.

The England captain Harry Kane believes the Three Lions are close to matching Spain despite suffering a 3-2 defeat in their Nations League opener at Wembley. Spain took an early lead through Lamine Yamal in the 2nd minute, but England responded with goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane to take a 2-1 lead into half-time. Kane then had a major opportunity to extend England’s advantage, but his penalty struck the crossbar after he slipped while taking the spot-kick.